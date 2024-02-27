Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 67.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353,993 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.08% of Dollar General worth $17,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth approximately $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 26.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Dollar General by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG stock opened at $138.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.39. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $222.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.32.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dollar General

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.