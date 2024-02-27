Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 108,967 Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,967 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.10% of Tenaris worth $18,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 2,895.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,842,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,612,000 after buying an additional 1,781,007 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 3,518.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,523,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,638 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,973,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 1,011.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 943,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,822,000 after purchasing an additional 858,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Tenaris by 73.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,830,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,825,000 after purchasing an additional 774,800 shares in the last quarter. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TS opened at $36.11 on Tuesday. Tenaris S.A. has a 52-week low of $24.69 and a 52-week high of $36.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average of $32.99. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Tenaris’s payout ratio is 12.05%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

