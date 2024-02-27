Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 15,729 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 891,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,729 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Koninklijke Philips worth $17,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHG has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Koninklijke Philips Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:PHG opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.23, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.20. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $24.27.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

