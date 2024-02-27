Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 27,610 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 671,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,610 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $17,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $33.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.26. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $36.78.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on FITB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

