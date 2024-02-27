Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 775 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.65% of Albany International worth $17,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Albany International by 244.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 18.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AIN. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Albany International from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Albany International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Albany International Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE AIN opened at $92.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.27. Albany International Corp. has a 52 week low of $78.20 and a 52 week high of $103.11.

Albany International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.91%.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

