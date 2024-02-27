Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 94,373 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 494,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,373 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $18,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 34,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 105.1% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 450,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,358,000 after buying an additional 31,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Exelon by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,069,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,538,000 after buying an additional 1,092,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

EXC stock opened at $35.63 on Tuesday. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.96. The company has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.80%.

EXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

