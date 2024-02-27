Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,308 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.05% of Digital Realty Trust worth $19,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 74.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DLR opened at $138.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.33 and a 52 week high of $149.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.37.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

