Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 12,091 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,091 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.14% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $19,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,863,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,754,000 after buying an additional 146,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,878,000 after buying an additional 3,848,242 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,189,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,834,000 after buying an additional 71,437 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,997,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,852,000 after acquiring an additional 115,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,900,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,169,000 after purchasing an additional 273,441 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $7,138,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 557,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,209,208.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total transaction of $708,911.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,023,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $7,138,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,209,208.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $147.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.33. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $87.99 and a 1 year high of $149.72. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.54.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 65.31%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.56.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

