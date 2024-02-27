Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 25,816 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,883 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 25,816 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.07% of eBay worth $16,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on EBAY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.84.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

EBAY stock opened at $43.88 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $49.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.30.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

