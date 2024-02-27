Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 312,135 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 37.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 522,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312,135 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Vertiv worth $19,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in Vertiv by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 174,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 78,793 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Vertiv by 828.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 532,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,810,000 after acquiring an additional 475,175 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Vertiv by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 374,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,286,000 after acquiring an additional 39,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $66.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 56.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.54. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $66.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 41.71%. Vertiv’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Vertiv

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.