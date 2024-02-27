Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 61,404 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,404 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $18,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

IUSV stock opened at $86.50 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $87.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.