Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 7,832 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,832 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.42% of National Beverage worth $18,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in National Beverage by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,629,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,891,000 after acquiring an additional 18,278 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in National Beverage by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,531,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,768,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,734,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,399,000 after buying an additional 19,104 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in National Beverage by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,024,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,536,000 after buying an additional 22,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,525,000 after acquiring an additional 15,590 shares during the last quarter. 23.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $50.85 on Tuesday. National Beverage Corp. has a 1 year low of $43.74 and a 1 year high of $55.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.62.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $300.07 million during the quarter. National Beverage had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 41.00%.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

