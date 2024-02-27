Navient Co. (NAVI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Navient has a payout ratio of 30.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Navient to earn $2.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

Navient Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average of $17.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 12.81, a current ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.35. Navient has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $19.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $193.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.76 million. Navient had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 14.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navient will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

NAVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Navient in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Navient from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Navient in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John M. Kane sold 150,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $2,855,510.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 490,778 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP John M. Kane sold 150,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $2,855,510.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 490,778 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 385,577 shares in the company, valued at $6,631,924.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Navient

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 299.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 87.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 88.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,749 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

