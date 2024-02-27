Navient Co. (NAVI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Navient has a dividend payout ratio of 30.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Navient to earn $2.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

Navient Stock Performance

Shares of Navient stock opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.35, a quick ratio of 12.81 and a current ratio of 13.64. Navient has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $19.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $193.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.76 million. Navient had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 4.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Navient will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NAVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Navient in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen cut shares of Navient from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 385,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,631,924.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Navient news, EVP John M. Kane sold 150,132 shares of Navient stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $2,855,510.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 490,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 385,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,631,924.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Navient in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the first quarter worth approximately $382,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Navient by 36.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 180,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 48,483 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Navient by 5.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Navient by 22.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,019,000 after purchasing an additional 491,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

