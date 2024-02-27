Navient Co. (NAVI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.
Navient has a dividend payout ratio of 30.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Navient to earn $2.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.
Navient Stock Performance
Shares of Navient stock opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.35, a quick ratio of 12.81 and a current ratio of 13.64. Navient has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $19.69.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NAVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Navient in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen cut shares of Navient from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.90.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Navient
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 385,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,631,924.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Navient news, EVP John M. Kane sold 150,132 shares of Navient stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $2,855,510.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 490,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 385,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,631,924.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Navient in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the first quarter worth approximately $382,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Navient by 36.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 180,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 48,483 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Navient by 5.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Navient by 22.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,019,000 after purchasing an additional 491,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.
About Navient
Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Navient
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- bluebird bio: How to play LEAPS options for growth and income
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Thinking long-term? Don’t lose interest in Pinterest
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Salesforce stock got a boost. Is it growing off the Nvidia boom?
Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.