Neonode (NEON) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Neonode Trading Up 7.1 %

NASDAQ:NEON opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67. Neonode has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $8.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neonode by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,915 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 19,245 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Neonode by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 30,667 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Neonode by 10.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,444 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Neonode by 16.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neonode during the first quarter worth $502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Neonode in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Neonode

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

See Also

