Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NBXG. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 8.6% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 3,665,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,994,000 after acquiring an additional 290,801 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,323,000 after purchasing an additional 156,937 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 7.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,302,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,210,000 after purchasing an additional 92,683 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 94.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,080,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,249,000 after purchasing an additional 525,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,058,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 46,902 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund stock opened at 11.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 10.75. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of 9.31 and a 52-week high of 11.96.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.20%.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

