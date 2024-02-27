NeuroPace (NPCE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NeuroPace Stock Performance

NPCE stock opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 6.55. The stock has a market cap of $445.45 million, a P/E ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.60. NeuroPace has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $18.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Martha Morrell sold 11,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $89,800.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,457.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NeuroPace news, major shareholder Ltd. Kck sold 7,282 shares of NeuroPace stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $64,372.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,597,014 shares in the company, valued at $49,477,603.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Martha Morrell sold 11,005 shares of NeuroPace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $89,800.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,869 shares of company stock valued at $224,305. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroPace

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NeuroPace by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

NPCE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NeuroPace from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NeuroPace from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

