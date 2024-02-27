New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd cut its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NFE. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1,218.3% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 41.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 50.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:NFE opened at $31.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.56. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a one year low of $25.06 and a one year high of $40.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

New Fortress Energy Profile

(Free Report)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

