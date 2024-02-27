New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Holdings Lifted by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,329,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,990 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,490,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,114,000 after purchasing an additional 21,246,644 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,078,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,441,000 after purchasing an additional 932,613 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,631,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,201,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,926 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $92.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.58 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.04. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.98 and a 52 week high of $95.00.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $869.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.01 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 8.54%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EDU. Morgan Stanley began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Friday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

