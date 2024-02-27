Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Newmont were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 21,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Newmont by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Price Performance

NEM opened at $30.02 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.74 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.77.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -67.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Argus lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.62.

View Our Latest Report on Newmont

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.