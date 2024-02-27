Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Argus lowered shares of Newmont from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform overweight rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.62.

Get Newmont alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Newmont

Newmont Stock Down 4.0 %

NEM opened at $30.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.37 and its 200 day moving average is $37.77. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $29.74 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.61, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.52.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Newmont will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.02%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,749,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,915,059,000 after purchasing an additional 36,170,985 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,433,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,241,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409,771 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,290,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,122,913,000 after acquiring an additional 18,664,614 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,353,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,721,474,000 after acquiring an additional 121,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,639,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,019,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635,657 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Newmont

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.