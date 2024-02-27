NFI Group (NFI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect NFI Group to post earnings of C($0.23) per share for the quarter.

NFI Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NFI opened at C$12.40 on Tuesday. NFI Group has a twelve month low of C$7.00 and a twelve month high of C$14.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.94. The company has a market cap of C$1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$15.00 target price on NFI Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of NFI Group from a “speculative” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, ATB Capital raised shares of NFI Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.79.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through OEM Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The OEM Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells transit buses, motor coaches, and medium-duty and cutaway buses.

