NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Position Cut by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.32% of NMI worth $6,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,781,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,172,000 after acquiring an additional 182,001 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NMI by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,025,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,741,000 after buying an additional 87,147 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in NMI by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,575,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,136,000 after buying an additional 134,116 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in NMI by 15.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,053,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,585,000 after buying an additional 551,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in NMI by 2.2% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,833,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,595,000 after buying an additional 83,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMI Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $29.29 on Tuesday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.01 and a 200-day moving average of $28.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. NMI had a net margin of 55.63% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. NMI’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NMIH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NMI in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NMI in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 12,836 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $391,883.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 427,271 shares in the company, valued at $13,044,583.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James G. Jones sold 5,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $159,403.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,393,111.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 12,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $391,883.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 427,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,044,583.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 332,750 shares of company stock worth $9,974,910. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

