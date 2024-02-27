Nordstrom (JWN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 5th. Analysts expect Nordstrom to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nordstrom Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.58. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 155,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,074,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $185,865,000 after buying an additional 46,980 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 970.9% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 547,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,109,000 after buying an additional 496,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth about $2,762,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JWN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

