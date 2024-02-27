Northern Trust Corp Acquires 59,868 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,065,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,868 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.50% of Block worth $135,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SQ. Decatur Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Block by 11.1% during the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Block during the first quarter worth about $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Block during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Block by 31.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Block during the second quarter worth about $516,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Block alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on SQ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Block in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,325,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,325,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 405,224 shares in the company, valued at $26,521,910.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,990,913. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Block Stock Performance

NYSE SQ opened at $74.60 on Tuesday. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 464.23, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.18.

Block Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.