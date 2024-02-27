Northern Trust Corp Purchases 178,344 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,973,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,344 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $152,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 11.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 108,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth about $777,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 8.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 760,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,247,000 after purchasing an additional 60,838 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 61.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 43,310 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 198.5% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 9,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $283,964.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at $552,995.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $283,964.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at $552,995.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,460 shares of company stock worth $477,302 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $39.92 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $40.92. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.79.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on SYF shares. Barclays started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.72.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

