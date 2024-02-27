Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34,389 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Novavax worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Novavax by 41.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 29.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the first quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 239.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after buying an additional 50,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Stock Performance

NVAX stock opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. Novavax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $11.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

