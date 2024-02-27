Novavax (NVAX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) will post its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Novavax to post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Novavax Stock Performance

Novavax stock opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.47. Novavax has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $11.36.

Get Novavax alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novavax

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Novavax by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,560,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008,585 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Novavax by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,679,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,778,000 after acquiring an additional 576,803 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Novavax by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,994,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,039 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Novavax by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,540,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,535,000 after acquiring an additional 718,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novavax by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,743,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,951,000 after acquiring an additional 490,352 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novavax

(Get Free Report)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.