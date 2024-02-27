Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Stake Raised by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 1,015.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,699 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.38% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 237,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 99,138 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 13.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 984,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,881,000 after buying an additional 113,956 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 460,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,771,000 after buying an additional 183,769 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 581.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 67,284 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,804,000. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Nu Skin Enterprises

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $37,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,223.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on NUS. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance

NYSE:NUS opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $610.09 million, a PE ratio of 68.59 and a beta of 1.17. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.14 and a 12 month high of $41.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.40.

Nu Skin Enterprises Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.34%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

