Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nutanix from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.92.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $58.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.61. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $23.34 and a 52 week high of $59.87.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $511.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,649,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,492.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 24,439 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $1,125,415.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,358,549.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,649,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,492.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,229 shares of company stock valued at $7,276,868. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,942,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,253,660,000 after acquiring an additional 578,189 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,856 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 17,257,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $823,014,000 after acquiring an additional 300,942 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,245,000 after acquiring an additional 117,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,908,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

