Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Cut to $69.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays upgraded Nutrien from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Nutrien from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nutrien from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.53.

NYSE:NTR opened at $53.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.69. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $83.29.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.35). Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.79%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,210,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,790,000 after acquiring an additional 158,161 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,708,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,374,000 after buying an additional 214,299 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,331,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,381,000 after buying an additional 239,578 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,017,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,928,000 after buying an additional 1,960,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nutrien by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,520,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,313,000 after acquiring an additional 258,244 shares during the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

