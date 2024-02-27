NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,760 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.6% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 9,495 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,130,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Future Fund LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 78.8% during the third quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 894 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 24.9% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $2,189,000. Finally, Insight Holdings Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.4% during the third quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 30,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $740.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $820.03.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,998 shares of company stock worth $65,236,422 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $790.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $603.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $507.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $222.97 and a 1-year high of $823.94.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 19.55 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

