NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA decreased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 44.1% in the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Edward Jones cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $820.03.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $790.92 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $222.97 and a 12 month high of $823.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $603.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $507.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 19.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 15,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.42, for a total value of $7,633,814.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,036 shares in the company, valued at $35,716,447.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 15,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.42, for a total transaction of $7,633,814.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,036 shares in the company, valued at $35,716,447.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,998 shares of company stock worth $65,236,422 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

