NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) CFO Daniel David Malzahn Sells 202 Shares

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,484.82, for a total transaction of $1,511,933.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,732,120.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Daniel David Malzahn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NVR alerts:

On Thursday, February 8th, Daniel David Malzahn sold 479 shares of NVR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,340.01, for a total transaction of $3,515,864.79.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of NVR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total transaction of $14,505,660.00.

NVR Stock Down 0.2 %

NVR stock opened at $7,569.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.12. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5,089.44 and a 1 year high of $7,628.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7,185.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6,478.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.50 by $0.06. NVR had a return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $133.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 484.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

View Our Latest Report on NVR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVR

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in NVR in the 2nd quarter worth $70,568,000. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of NVR by 21.5% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,720,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of NVR by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.