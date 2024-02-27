NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Chairman Paul C. Saville Sells 750 Shares

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 750 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,492.42, for a total value of $5,619,315.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $800,640,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NVR opened at $7,569.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 6.10. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.12. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5,089.44 and a fifty-two week high of $7,628.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7,185.58 and a 200 day moving average of $6,478.41.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 17.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $133.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 484.48 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.7% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.7% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

