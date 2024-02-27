Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Piper Sandler

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

OCUL has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.40.

OCUL opened at $9.90 on Monday. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market cap of $786.25 million, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.87.

In related news, insider Rabia Gurses Ozden sold 7,764 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $38,431.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,196.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Philip C. Strassburger sold 6,831 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $33,813.45. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 109,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,629.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rabia Gurses Ozden sold 7,764 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $38,431.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,767 shares in the company, valued at $459,196.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,366 shares of company stock worth $194,862 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the second quarter worth $320,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter worth $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the second quarter worth $937,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 229.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 21,940 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 46.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 23,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

