Oddity Tech (ODD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oddity Tech Trading Up 2.7 %

Oddity Tech stock opened at $40.04 on Tuesday. Oddity Tech has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oddity Tech

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ODD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter worth $480,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter worth $2,456,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter worth $1,984,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Oddity Tech from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Oddity Tech from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oddity Tech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

Oddity Tech Company Profile

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt beauty and wellness industries. The company serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

