Oddity Tech (ODD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Oddity Tech Trading Up 2.7 %
Oddity Tech stock opened at $40.04 on Tuesday. Oddity Tech has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.55.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oddity Tech
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ODD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter worth $480,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter worth $2,456,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter worth $1,984,000.
Oddity Tech Company Profile
Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt beauty and wellness industries. The company serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.
