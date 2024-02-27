Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Receives $3.19 Average Target Price from Analysts

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.19.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on OLPX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Olaplex from $3.65 to $2.10 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.
Shares of Olaplex stock opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.17. Olaplex has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 2.39.
Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.
