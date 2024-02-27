Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Receives $3.19 Average Target Price from Analysts

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.19.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OLPX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Olaplex from $3.65 to $2.10 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLPX. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Olaplex by 2,108.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Olaplex by 98.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Olaplex by 2,463.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Olaplex stock opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.17. Olaplex has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 2.39.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

