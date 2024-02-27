OneSpaWorld (OSW) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OneSpaWorld Stock Performance

NASDAQ OSW opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.83 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.25. OneSpaWorld has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OSW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Insider Activity at OneSpaWorld

In related news, Director Leisure Ltd Steiner sold 3,156,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $36,169,880.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,804,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,060,429.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneSpaWorld

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 14,944,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,437,000 after purchasing an additional 225,830 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,372,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,397,000 after purchasing an additional 393,244 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,324,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,423,000 after purchasing an additional 555,946 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,092,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,501,000 after purchasing an additional 121,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deep Field Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC now owns 1,787,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,681,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

