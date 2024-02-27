Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target Raised to C$129.00 at Scotiabank

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$125.00 to C$129.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Onex from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Onex from C$115.00 to C$119.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Onex from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Get Onex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ONEX

Onex Price Performance

About Onex

ONEX stock opened at C$99.01 on Monday. Onex has a 1 year low of C$58.71 and a 1 year high of C$107.28. The company has a market cap of C$7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$97.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$88.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

(Get Free Report)

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.