Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target Raised to C$129.00 at Scotiabank

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$125.00 to C$129.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Onex from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Onex from C$115.00 to C$119.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Onex from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.
Onex Price Performance
About Onex
Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.
