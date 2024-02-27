Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $55.33

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:OTEX)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$55.33 and traded as low as C$51.76. Open Text shares last traded at C$51.96, with a volume of 592,797 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Open Text from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$55.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$52.43. The stock has a market cap of C$13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 79.94, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, Senior Officer James Prentiss Donohue sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.27, for a total transaction of C$39,222.98. In related news, Director Mark James Barrenechea sold 128,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.14, for a total transaction of C$5,265,843.20. Also, Senior Officer James Prentiss Donohue sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.27, for a total value of C$39,222.98. Insiders have sold 160,984 shares of company stock valued at $6,594,109 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

