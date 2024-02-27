OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Stock Performance

OPGN stock opened at $0.46 on Monday. OpGen has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $3.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -0.90.

Get OpGen alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OpGen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPGN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OpGen by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 534,960 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of OpGen during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of OpGen by 571.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85,754 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of OpGen during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.