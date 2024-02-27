Organogenesis (ORGO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Organogenesis Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ORGO stock opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. Organogenesis has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $460.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORGO shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 197,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $864,914.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,025,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,939,713.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Organogenesis

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORGO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 633.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,940,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,071,000 after buying an additional 5,994,373 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,170,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,112,000 after buying an additional 1,750,534 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,360,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,925,000 after buying an additional 1,665,088 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,652,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,551,000 after buying an additional 1,412,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,119,000. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly, a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

