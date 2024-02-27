Pactiv Evergreen (PTVE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pactiv Evergreen Stock Performance

Shares of PTVE stock opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Pactiv Evergreen has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $15.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pactiv Evergreen

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 56.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 9,778 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 161.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 208,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 128,984 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 768,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after buying an additional 52,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,530,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,514,000 after acquiring an additional 11,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised Pactiv Evergreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pactiv Evergreen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.69.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, tableware, service ware, and other products.

