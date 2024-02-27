Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz Sells 1,628 Shares of Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 1,628 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $26,715.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,727.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Parke Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

Parke Bancorp stock opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $20.87. The stock has a market cap of $197.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 12.94%.

Parke Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Parke Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKBK. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Parke Bancorp by 1,925.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 156,200.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 7,141.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 532.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 436.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

