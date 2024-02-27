Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 1,145 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGNA. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TEGNA by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TEGNA in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TEGNA during the second quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in TEGNA by 94.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TEGNA by 925.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

In other TEGNA news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 150,000 shares of TEGNA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $2,281,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,677,545.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TEGNA news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $1,538,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 786,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,709.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David T. Lougee sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $2,281,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,677,545.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TGNA opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.28. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $17.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.25%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

