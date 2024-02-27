Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 161 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Science Applications International by 1,104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Science Applications International by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Science Applications International by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAIC opened at $139.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.71. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $95.43 and a 12-month high of $140.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 26.14%. Science Applications International’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SAIC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $116.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

In related news, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $151,257.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,751.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Science Applications International news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 7,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $878,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,204 shares in the company, valued at $6,025,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $151,257.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,751.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,233 shares of company stock worth $1,539,058. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

