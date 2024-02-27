Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 422 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,671,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,190 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,721,000 after purchasing an additional 314,385 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,689,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,146,000 after purchasing an additional 167,280 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,335,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,208,000 after purchasing an additional 148,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $2,641,178.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,185. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $2,641,178.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,185. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,957.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 636,460 shares of company stock valued at $76,557,183 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $119.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $59.37 and a 1 year high of $133.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.85.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Argus upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.79.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Articles

