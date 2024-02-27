Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosts Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 656 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 545,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,779,000 after acquiring an additional 75,735 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $174.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.57 and a 1-year high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 40.70%.

A number of research firms recently commented on JKHY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $167.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.92.

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,191. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

