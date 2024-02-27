Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosts Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,956,000 after buying an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $322.51 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $205.43 and a 52-week high of $324.50. The stock has a market cap of $82.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $307.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.53.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

In related news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,293 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.22.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

